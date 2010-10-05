Giant, bizarre fish washes ashore in Encinitas - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

TUESDAY, October 5, 2010

Giant, bizarre fish washes ashore in Encinitas

Posted: Updated:

ENCINITAS (CBS 8) - It's no wild fish story. A surfer in North County found a giant exotic fish washed ashore and has pictures to prove it.

In this News 8 video report, Adrienne Moore has the story.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.