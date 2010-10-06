Unresponsive diver pulled from water near Mission Bay

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A man diving for lobsters was separated from his dive buddy and pulled unconscious from the water Tuesday night.

Emergency responders arrived at Mariner's Point near Mission Bay to find the man's dive buddy giving him CPR.

The victim's friends says the pair was lobster diving without tanks, just snorkels and fins, when they became separated. The other diver saw the victim's dive light under the surface after searching for about 10 minutes. He pulled his friend to shore where he tried to revive him.

"Please, if you're going to free dive, or scuba dive, Do it with a buddy. Keep an arms length from your buddy, have a communication system and just don't become separated," said San Diego Lifeguard Sergeant Troy Keach. "Let's make sure there's no more tragedies like this one."

The victim was rushed to UCSD Medical Center via ambulance. No word on his condition as of Tuesday night.