Fire fully engulfs house in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A home in Chula Vista and several outbuildings burned Wednesday in a two-alarm fire that left two people with minor injuries, authorities said.

Firefighters sent to a property on Montgomery Street near Fourth Avenue about 3 a.m. found the home, several sheds, a motor home, a trailer, a boat, vehicles and trees engulfed in flames, Chula Vista Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Peter said.

Firefighters also had to contend with ammunition exploding, and as many as 20 dogs and other pets on the property, he said.

The blaze took about a half-hour to extinguish, and two people were treated for unspecified minor injuries. How the fire started was not immediately known, though Peter said it was "suspicious."

It was unclear how many people lived on the roughly quarter-acre property.