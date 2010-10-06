Early morning rain causes flooding, car crashes on San Diego roadways

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Wet weather and hazardous driving conditions wreaked havoc on the morning commute throughout San Diego County Wednesday.

Among many places hit hard by the rain, flooding affected: Midway Drive in Point Loma, the ramp from Interstate 8 to State Route 163 and the Las Pulgas Road onramp to Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Several non-injury car crashes made for a busy morning for clean-up crews. The off-ramp to Plaza Boulevard from Interstate 805 was blocked for an hour Wednesday morning after a car struck a light pole, causing the pole to fall and block the ramp. On northbound I-15 a big rig jack-knifed, ending up in the center divide.

In a potentially more serious crash, an overturned truck blocked the right lane on northbound State Route 67. Emergency crews were responding to reports of a trapped person, according to the CHP.