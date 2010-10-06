Magnitude-4.0 quake hits area near Julian

JULIAN (CNS) - A magnitude-4.0 earthquake jostled eastern San Diego County Wednesday, rattling some nerves and windows but causing no reported damage or injuries.

The temblor, centered about seven miles northeast of Julian, struck shortly before 11 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was "just a real sharp jolt ... real quick," said Charlie Molinari, owner the Apple Tree Inn on state Route 78 in Julian.

"It scared my cat, but that was about it," he added.

Public safety agencies, including the county Sheriff's Department and Cal Fire, received no reports of any problems caused by the shaker.

"We did feel it here at (El Cajon) City Hall -- a quick jolt and that was it," said Monica Zech, a spokeswoman for the city. "I got one call from someone in the Alpine area who said it sounded like an explosion ... and was concerned."