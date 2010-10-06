British Airways returns to Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - British Airways announced Wednesday it will begin non-stop daily flights between San Diego and London's Heathrow Airport, starting June 1.

"The importance of this service cannot be overstated," Mayor Jerry Sanders said of the announcement made at San Diego International Airport.

"It gives San Diego business and tourist travelers a direct connection to one of the world's most majestic and important cities," he said. "And, of course, Britons now have a direct connection to the sunny skies, sandy beaches and countless cultural attractions of our magnificent city."

The route is part of a joint business agreement between British Airways, American Airlines and Iberia.

"Combined selling and scheduling means that we will be able to operate routes that would not have been feasible for us to operate individually," said Kevin Burns, a regional director for British Airways.

"This partnership will provide our customers in San Diego and around the world with a one-stop shop for transatlantic travel regardless of how you book, which of our airlines you fly or where you want to transfer," he said.

British Airways Flight 272 will depart daily from San Diego at 8:05 p.m. and arrive in London at 2:25 p.m. the next day. Return flights will depart London at 3:05 p.m. and arrive in San Diego at 6:15 p.m.

The flights will be on Boeing 777 aircraft.