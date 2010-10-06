Agustus: Playful, sweet puppy

Breed: Pit Bull (mix)

Color: Fawn/Blue

Age: Two months

Sex: Male

Adoption Fee: $180

Identification Number: 49912

Agustus is a playful two-month-old puppy seeking a special home where he'll be a cherished member of the family. Like most puppies, Agustus has a playful spirit.

While Agustus enjoys being held and snuggling with his beloved people friends, he is also a curious and smart guy who enjoys spending time on his own. He absolutely adores his toys and bones. He is also very social and enjoys spending quality time with his canine pals. He loves to get his exercise and would enjoy accompanying his people friends on their athletic pursuits and outdoor adventures. Agustus will do well in a variety of homes, but due to his energy level, a home with children eight years and older is recommended.

If you're looking for a sweet and fun-loving companion, then Agustus might just be the perfect dog for you! His adoption fee is $180 and includes his current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, certificate for a free veterinary exam, and more!

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

(619) 299-7012

Adoptions:

Monday - Friday

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.