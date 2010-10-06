Mr. Gladioulus: Loving bunny needs a home

Breed: American mix

Color: Pewter Agouti

Age: 8 months

Sex: Male

Adoption Fee: $50

ID Number: 44884

Mr. Gladioulus is a playful and loving small animal companion looking for a home. With a big heart, adorable ears and a fun-loving personality, he can't wait to find a new family to call his own.

Energetic and entertaining, Mr. Gladioulus is happy to spend quality time with his people friends. He enjoys munching on green veggies and delicious fruit! He also loves getting her exercise in "bunny-proof" areas of the home. Sometimes, he will playfully leap, skip and jump into the air! He will do well in a variety of homes, but an adults-only home is recommended.

If you are ready to welcome a fantastic small animal companion into your heart and home, then come visit Mr. Gladioulus at the North Campus of the San Diego Humane Society and SPCA today! His adoption fee is just $50 and includes his neuter.

San Diego Humane Society and SPCA North Campus

2905 San Luis Rey Rd.,

Oceanside, CA 92058

(760) 757-4357

Adoption Hours:

Open daily 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.