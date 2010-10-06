Padres claim INF Hoffpauir off waivers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have claimed infielder Jarrett Hoffpauir off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and designated catcher Chris Stewart for assignment.
Hoffpauir played in 13 games for the Blue Jays this season, including 11 at third base and two at second base. He batted .206, with no homers or RBIs in 34 at-bats. In 107 games for Triple-A Las Vegas, he hit .295 with 16 home runs and 73 RBIs.
Hoffpauir was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2004 amateur draft. In 21 career big league games with the Cardinals and Blue Jays, he has hit .217 with two RBIs.
Stewart appeared in two games for San Diego this season, both as a defensive replacement.
Sunday, March 18 2018 8:36 PM EDT2018-03-19 00:36:01 GMT
(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Purdue center Isaac Haas shoots during warmups before a second round game against Butler in the NCAA college basketball tournament, Sunday, March 18, 2018, in Detroit. A day after Isaac Haas' season was declared over, there's ...
Purdue's dramatics surrounding its star 7-foot center are spicing up right before its game for a spot in the Sweet 16. Purdue center Isaac Haas is warming up and taking shots two days after breaking his right elbow.
Saturday, March 17 2018 9:57 PM EDT2018-03-18 01:57:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). UMBC's Jairus Lyles (10) celebrates with fans after the team's 74-54 win over Virginia in a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, March 16, 2018.
UMBC gets on the map beyond historic upset of Virginia in the NCAA Tournament thanks to social media posts celebrating victory and jabbing at skeptics.
Saturday, March 17 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:46:30 GMT
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez). Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, left, greets the Loyola-Chicago basketball team as they walk off the court after their win over Miami in a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15,...
Banish March Madness? Nunsense! NCAA tournament reveals best of a sport in trouble.
Saturday, March 17 2018 2:38 AM EDT2018-03-17 06:38:19 GMT
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome). Texas A&M's Tyler Davis, center, drives between Providence's Kyron Cartwright, left, and Nate Watson, during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, M...
Purdue's Isaac Haas rips away Fullerton player's jersey in fall.
Friday, March 16 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:08:37 GMT
Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is appealing a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating its policy on performance-enhancing substances, the third straight season that he's facing punishment from the league.
Friday, March 16 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-03-17 00:13:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader). The current official game ball bearing the logo of the Russia 2018 soccer World Cup is on display during the annual adidas balance news conference in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
FIFA says it finally and fully approved video review to help referees at the World Cup.
Friday, March 16 2018 4:38 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:38:25 GMT
(Saul Young//Knoxville News Sentinel via AP). Oregon State's Marie Gulich shoots during practice at the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Knoxville, Tenn. Oregon State plays Western Kentucky in the first round on...
The women's basketball NCAA Tournament is set to tip and here are a few players that may be the difference between a top team making a deep run in the tournament and not making it out of the first weekend.
Friday, March 16 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-03-16 20:19:40 GMT
(AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool, File). FILE - In this April 14, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez turns to look in the direction of the jury as he reacts to his acquittal for the murder in the 2012 deaths of D...
Massachusetts' high court will consider whether the state should get rid of a centuries-old legal principle that erased Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction after the former New England Patriots tight end killed...
