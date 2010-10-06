Padres claim INF Hoffpauir off waivers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres have claimed infielder Jarrett Hoffpauir off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and designated catcher Chris Stewart for assignment.

Hoffpauir played in 13 games for the Blue Jays this season, including 11 at third base and two at second base. He batted .206, with no homers or RBIs in 34 at-bats. In 107 games for Triple-A Las Vegas, he hit .295 with 16 home runs and 73 RBIs.

Hoffpauir was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2004 amateur draft. In 21 career big league games with the Cardinals and Blue Jays, he has hit .217 with two RBIs.

Stewart appeared in two games for San Diego this season, both as a defensive replacement.