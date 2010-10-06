Roy Halladay tosses second postseason no-hitter - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Roy Halladay tosses second postseason no-hitter

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of Game 1 of the National League Division baseball series Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2010, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rob Carr) Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Roy Halladay delivers to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of Game 1 of the National League Division baseball series Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2010, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rob Carr)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Roy Halladay threw the second no-hitter in postseason history Wednesday, leading the Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 in Game 1 of the National League division series on Wednesday.

Halladay, who threw a perfect game at Florida on May 29, dominated the Reds with a sharp fastball and a devastating slow curve in his postseason debut. The All-Star right-hander allowed one runner, walking Jay Bruce with two outs in the fifth, and struck out eight.

Don Larsen is the only pitcher to throw a postseason no-hitter. He threw a perfect game for the New York Yankees in the 1956 World Series against Brooklyn.

"It's surreal, it really is," Halladay said. "I just wanted to pitch here, to pitch in the postseason. To go out and have a game like that, it's a dream come true."

Halladay spent 12 seasons with Toronto, far from the postseason. A trade last offseason brought him to the defending two-time NL champions.

With a sellout crowd standing in the ninth and chanting "Let's Go, Doc!" Halladay got a loud ovation when he jogged to the mound to start the inning.

Ramon Hernandez popped out to second baseman Chase Utley for the first out. Pinch-hitter Miguel Cairo then fouled out to third baseman Wilson Valdez.

Halladay then retired Brandon Phillips on a tapper in front of the plate to end it. Catcher Carlos Ruiz pounced on the ball and threw Phillips out.

Halladay pumped his fist into his glove as Ruiz rushed to the mound. Just like catcher Yogi Berra did with Larsen, Ruiz started to jump into Halladay's arms. Unlike Berra, Ruiz didn't wrap up his pitcher in a bear hug.

"I felt like we got in a groove early," Halladay said. "Carlos has been great all year, he helps me get into a rhythm early, throwing strikes."

 

