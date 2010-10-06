This year's lobster season has an expensive catch - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

This year's lobster season has an expensive catch

Posted: Updated:

POINT LOMA (CBS 8) - It's the first day of commercial lobster fishing, and this year they're going for higher prices.

In this News 8 video story, Shawn Styles talks to local lobster fishermen and the owner of Point Loma Seafood about what's behind the rise.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.