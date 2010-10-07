Teen recovers after being hit by car near Scripps Ranch High School

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 14-year-old boy was hit by a car in front of Scripps Ranch High School Thursday morning before school started.

The incident occurred at about 7:40 a.m., police said. Traffic was held up in front of the school as emergency crews responded.

The student sustained minor injuries to his knee, hip and right shoulder, police said. Paramedics were transporting the student to a hospital, but police could not confirm which one.

The driver of the car remained on the scene. Police did not have additional information on the driver.