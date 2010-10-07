Padres promote Roberts to 1st base coach

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres say Dave Roberts is their new first base coach.

The former major leaguer has been a special assistant in the baseball operations department.

Roberts is perhaps best known for his stolen base for Boston in Game 4 of the 2004 AL championship series against the New York Yankees that sparked the Red Sox to an elusive World Series championship.

Roberts has recently battled Hodgkin's lymphoma.

He played 10 seasons in the majors for Cleveland, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston, San Diego and San Francisco. The speedy outfielder retired after 2008 and worked in television last year for the Red Sox.

Roberts was a career .266 hitter with 243 steals.