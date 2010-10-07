SDUSD: Proposed state budget shortchanges schools

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Already cash-strapped San Diego schools would get even less money under the proposed state budget that may be approved by this weekend, according to the San Diego Unified School District.
"I think there is a feeling of disappointment -- while it could be worse, the opportunity to restore education funding was not taken in this budget," said Bernie Rhinerson of the SDUSD.
The budget includes suspension of voter-approved Proposition 98 education funding guarantees, which would mean a loss of $3.1 billion statewide for K-12 schools and community colleges, he said.
"It looks like (the agreement) will have very little positive impact on our budget," Rhinerson said.
He said the SDUSD is already in a "precarious financial situation" after four years of budget cuts.
The district currently faces a shortfall for 2011-12 of $141 million, which could force the district to lay off teachers and cut academic programs.
Deputy Superintendent for Academics Nellie Meyer is preparing a report on the academic impacts of future cuts, which will be presented at next Tuesday's Board of Education meeting.
Rhinerson said the state budget deal creates a lot of uncertainty because local financial projections of revenues and spending reductions might be optimistic. That could result in mid-year adjustments that could impact local school districts even more, he said.
