Assembly passes main bill in Calif. budget package

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - The state Assembly has passed the main bill in a legislative package aimed at ending California's record budget impasse and closing a $19 billion deficit.
Lawmakers voted 54-1 Thursday in favor of the measure, SB970, getting just enough support in the 80-member house to reach the required two-thirds vote threshold. It now goes to the state Senate.
California has been without a budget for a record 99 days into the current fiscal year.
The budget package contains no new taxes or fees, and just 40 percent of the gaping deficit would be closed by additional spending cuts. The rest would be addressed through rosy revenue assumptions and creative accounting.
The plan also counts on the state receiving $5.3 billion from the federal government, far more than it has received so far.
