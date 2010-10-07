Poway couple vows 'We won't get burned again'

POWAY (CBS 8) - They lost their beautiful home during the 2007 wildfires. But now a local couple is making sure that terrible ordeal never happens to them again. Not only have they rebuilt their house, but they made it practically burn-proof.

You will not find any wood in the walls, but you will find concrete, fire-resistant foam and steel. Pam and Tom Moore built their home with one goal: to never again go through the pain of losing their house to fire.

Pam Moore called their Poway property home for more than 20 years, but she and husband Tom lost everything in the October 2007 wildfires.

"It was devastating. There was absolutely... there was nothing left," Pam said.

They vowed to rebuild not what they had before, but instead something that San Diego has never seen before.

"Every wall has two inches of foam on the external wall and a normal stucco finish, and inside the foam is 12 inches of concrete and reinforced steel," Tom Moore said.

Twelve inches of concrete, and then another two inches of foam, making the walls fire-proof, bomb-proof, termite-proof, and except for maybe the big one -- earthquake-proof.

"You can never say it's 100 percent fire-proof, but nothing on the house - external of the house - can catch fire," Tom said.

The roof is made of concrete too, which made the tiling tricky. Tom learned that nailing them into the concrete could give flying embers a spot to enter the house, so he went with a hurricane-resistant foam.

With so much foam and concrete, the house is amazingly insulated, cutting down cooling cost, which is good because this was a bit more expensive to build.

"I figure it cost about 14 percent more than a stick-built house," Tom said.

Outside the fire safety continues, with well over 100 feet of defensible space, several fire hydrants and landscaping created not just to look good, but to keep flames away from the house.

It took a lot of time, energy and effort for the Moores to build their dream house, but looking at the finished product, they say it was worth it.

"With the fire hydrants we have and the structure of the house and the landscaping and my husband - who always protects me - I feel very safe," Pam said.