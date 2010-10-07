Drug companies walk with dogs for breast cancer research

LA JOLLA (CBS 8) - It's their job to create and test drugs that could help cancer, arthritis and diabetes patients. On Thursday, researchers at local biotech and drug companies walked with their four-legged friends in La Jolla to raise money for the Susan G. Komen for the Cure.

Companies hope to raise $30,000. Seventy-five percent of the funds will stay in San Diego for research.

Employees say they are dedicated in the battle against breast cancer.

"I hope through this effort people will take steps to protect themselves, maybe get screened for breast cancer and hopefully not need any meds we're designing, but we're here to help you if they do," Keith Wilson of Takeda San Diego said.

You too can help by taking part in the Race for the Cure and the 3-Day for the Cure in November.