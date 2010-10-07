So you think you can dance?

By News 8 Anchor Carlo Cecchetto

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Here's the thing -- I'm in a ballroom dance contest this Saturday night, and I really don't think I can dance. The good news: I have a great teacher, and if I embarrass myself, it's for a good cause.

I'm really out of my element in a dance studio, but I figure I'll throw on the dance shows and give it a shot.

I'm getting ready for "Malashock Thinks You Can Dance", a contest pairing professionals with some well-known community members with no known dancing skills.

My partner and teacher is Irina Chalkevitch, a Belarusian bombshell equally adept at cracking the whip and cracking herself up. We've been working at this for a couple of months, and what I lack in talent, flexibility and rhythm, I make up for in eagerness and effort.

"You do everything I like as a student.. Because when I teach, you lead, you go for it. And when you go for it, If I'm a little off you tell me what to do," Irina said.

And while I get to experience the joy of dance, the whole point is to share that with others. John Malashock's Dance School holds much more than a company, it aims to bring the benefits of motion to children in schools.

"I think that it's a misconception that dance is solely an arts program," Malashock dance education director Molly Puryear said.

Puryear tells me Malashock's outreach programs serve 2,500 San Diego school kids each year. That includes everything from dance scholarships to programs aimed at enhancing academics.

"And we strongly believe that dance and movement is the key to a holistic approach to learning," Molly said.

So since it's about helping the kids, I guess I can sacrifice my pride -- and back -- in an effort to show that just about anyone can dance.