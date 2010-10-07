New app does the talking while you drive

KEARNY MESA (CBS 8) - Texting while driving is illegal in California, but that doesn't stop people from doing it. But a new application is designed to put the brakes on texting and keep your mind on the road.

Car & Driver magazine teamed up with Chrysler and the company I-Speech to make your smart phone smarter to allow it to do the texting for you while you're driving with the new app TXT U L8R.

Of course the app is all about safety. They want you to keep your eyes on the road and your hands of course on the steering wheel and not playing around texting someone back.

That's why one of the great features on this app is that it automatically sends a message back to the person that sent you that text letting them know you're busy driving and will get back to them later. When you get the text, if turned on, the app will automatically read it to you.

"It's pretty accurate, it's pretty incredible. It picks up a lot of slang, which is very, very cool," Car & Driver VP and Editor-in-Chief Eddie Alterman said.

The dangers of texting while driving are eye-opening. In fact, the study by Car & Driver showcases those dangers. It says those legally drunk take an additional four feet to brake, while those reading an email required an additional 36 feet to stop. But texting takes them all, requiring on average another 70 feet to stop the vehicle. That's 70 feet that could mean the difference between life and death.

That's why companies like Chrysler are backing the product and enabling it to be offered up for free.

"We are making this as easy as possible to make this part of your daily routine," Alterman said.

A downside could be road noise. You may have some trouble hearing it depending on the phone model. Right now TXT U L8R is only available on Blackberry or Droid phones.

There are other apps similar to this one, but some cost as much as $17, while others are free. However, only TXT U L8R is endorsed by Car & Driver magazine and Chrysler.

