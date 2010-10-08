Hundreds participate in "funeral march" protesting education cuts

(DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO) More than a hundred protestors took the streets of downtown San Diego Thursday, holding a "funeral march" to mourn higher education budget cuts.

"We can't stand by any longer and take these cuts to education," said Carolan Buckmaster, a cancer researcher at UCSD.

"Every year I keep paying more and more in order to go to school," said SDSU student David Ortiz.

Last year, students fees at UCSD increased by one-third, to about $10,000 a year.

"We are not investing in public education," said protest co-organizer Norissa Gastelum. "It's not that we don't have it: it's just that the money is being spent on the wrong things."

This year's proposed state budget deal, just passed by the Assembly, does indicate a glimmer of hope for the higher education system. The proposed budget, which still must be passed by the state Senate and signed by the governor, would allocate $500 million more to the UC and Cal State systems than last year. However, overall funding still remains lower than what it was three years ago.