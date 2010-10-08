Hundreds participate in "funeral march" protesting education cut - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hundreds participate in "funeral march" protesting education cuts

Posted: Updated:

(DOWNTOWN SAN DIEGO) More than a hundred protestors took the streets of downtown San Diego Thursday, holding a "funeral march" to mourn higher education budget cuts.

"We can't stand by any longer and take these cuts to education," said Carolan Buckmaster, a cancer researcher at UCSD.

"Every year I keep paying more and more in order to go to school," said SDSU student David Ortiz.

Last year, students fees at UCSD increased by one-third, to about $10,000 a year.

"We are not investing in public education," said protest co-organizer Norissa Gastelum. "It's not that we don't have it: it's just that the money is being spent on the wrong things."

This year's proposed state budget deal, just passed by the Assembly, does indicate a glimmer of hope for the higher education system. The proposed budget, which still must be passed by the state Senate and signed by the governor, would allocate $500 million more to the UC and Cal State systems than last year. However, overall funding still remains lower than what it was three years ago.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.