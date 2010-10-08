Ex-CNN host Rick Sanchez says he 'screwed up' - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ex-CNN host Rick Sanchez says he 'screwed up'

Posted: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — Rick Sanchez didn't mince any words. He said he was wrong and he screwed up.

Interviewed on ABC's "Good Morning America" a week after being fired from his hosting job at CNN, Sanchez apologized Friday for his slams at CNN and at Comedy Central's Jon Stewart, whom he had called a "bigot."

Those remarks were aired on a radio program on Sept. 30.

Sanchez explained that he was tired when he made the radio appearance, and that "my daughter had a softball game I desperately wanted to go to, and I was a little impatient. I said some things I shouldn't have said. They were wrong. Not only were they wrong, they were offensive."

A day later, he was out of a job.

He has no beef with Stewart or with CNN, he insisted, although, when pressed by "GMA" anchor George Stephanopoulos, Sanchez seemed to still be chafing from ill treatment.

"Is that really fair? Why is it always me?" he said, trying to account for his response on past occasions when Stewart singled him out for lampooning on "The Daily Show," a satiric newscast.

He also referred to the "landscape" of cable-news prime-time hosts: "There's not a single Hispanic, a single Asian-American, or a single African-American," he said.

Sanchez, who was born in Cuba and had worked at CNN since 2004, was host of the two-hour "Rick's List" on CNN's afternoon lineup. He had done a prime-time version of that show in recent months but lost that time slot to a new show featuring former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer and columnist Kathleen Parker. It premiered Monday.

"I'm not trying to make excuses," Sanchez summed up.

When Stephanopoulos asked if he would ever go back to CNN if given the chance, Sanchez said, "absolutely. CNN is a wonderful, wonderful organization. CNN didn't screw up. Rick Sanchez screwed up."

 

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:55:23 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.