Anaheim police say boys were abducted by father

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Police say they believe a father and grandfather abducted two young boys from the Anaheim apartment complex where they lived with their mother.

Police Sgt. Bob Dunn says the boys, 4-year-old Jacob Quinones and 2-year-old Justin Quinones, had gone with their mother to take out the trash just before 8 p.m. Thursday when they were snatched by two men in a van.

Police Sgt. Bob Dunn identified the men Friday as 23-year-old Abraham Fernandez and his father, 52-year-old Louis Mendoza Fernandez. He says they may be headed to Texas since they are from that area.

Dunn says a nationwide Amber Alert was issued for a gray Dodge van with tinted windows and a dent in the right front door.

