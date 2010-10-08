Brown camp caught on tape calling Whitman a "whore" - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Brown camp caught on tape calling Whitman a "whore"

New controversy is brewing in the governor's race. Jerry Brown's campaign is doing damage control after a telephone answering machine caught someone in the Brown camp calling challenger Meg Whitman a "whore."

Watch the video report for more on the tape and fallout.

