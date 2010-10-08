SeaWorld releases 3 brown pelicans back into wild

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three injured young brown pelicans brought to SeaWorld San Diego for treatment were returned to the wild on Friday.

Two of the birds were brought to San Diego from Tucson on Aug. 20 after they were blown off course by storms over Mexico.

One had an injured wing and the other burned its foot on hot asphalt. One of the large water birds was found in the backyard of a house, and the other beside a road.

The third bird came from Phoenix suffering from malnourishment.

The pelicans are generally found in coastal habitats along the West Coast, Gulf Coast and Latin America.

The birds were given vitamins, hydration and stabilizing fluids.

So far this year, SeaWorld San Diego has treated 50 brown pelicans and returned them to the wild, and 60 birds overall.