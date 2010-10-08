Picking pumpkins in the patch

RAMONA (CBS 8) - It's a mad dash to the patch as hordes descend on the gourds at Mountain Valley Ranch in Ramona.

"We have a pumpkin patch… with thousands of pumpkins, different sizes and shapes," Dave Sullivan said.

When it comes to the perfect pumpkin, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Plundering the pumpkin patch isn't the only country comfort offered up by this friendly working farm.

"We have a corn maze, about three acres. Kids love that," Dave said.

Laughter and squeals are concealed in the towering stalks that meander through Mountain Valley Ranch.

No trip to the country would be complete without an animal encounter. At Mountain Valley Ranch, they put their goats on a pedestal, display their award-winning pigs and even feature Ramona's only indigenous animal -- the zebra -- making a trip to Mountain Valley Ranch a seasonal sensation.



Mountain Valley Ranch

82 Highway 78

Ramona, CA 92065

(760) 788-8703