John Lennon's 70th celebrated in Central Park

Tourists walk through the Strawberry Fields section of New York's Central Park October 6, 2010, which is dedicated to the memory of John Lennon.

NEW YORK – Beatles fans worldwide are coming together to celebrate John Lennon's 70th birthday.

On the day when the Liverpool Lad would have become a septuagenarian, fans will visit Central Park's tranquil Strawberry Fields and attend a nearby benefit concert in Manhattan.

The memorial to the slain ex-Beatle and peace activist includes a mosaic donated by the city of Naples, Italy. A plaque lists 121 countries that endorse Strawberry Fields as a Garden of Peace.

The 2.5-acre site is named after the Lennon song, which observes that "living is easy with eyes closed, misunderstanding all you see."

The birthday celebration got started on Friday in England, where Google UK released a video "doodle" to a Lennon soundtrack.

Copyright © 2010 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.