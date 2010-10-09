Man arrested for shooting death of Joanna Vargas

San Diego (CBS 8) - San Diego Police Homicide detectives confirm an arrest has been made in the shooting death of 15-year-old Joanna Vargas.

In a release from detectives, the shooter is identified as 19-year-old Luis Francisco Barron. He was arrested in the Colonia Obrera neighborhood of Tijuana. However, detectives say he lived in the area of the Clairemont Mesa Park when the shooting occurred.

It ends a five week search for the person responsible for the teenagers death. On Friday, August 27th, shortly after 1:00 a.m., Joanna was in Lindbergh Park with three friends when witness reports say an SUV drove by at a slow speed and fired a gun at them. One bullet hit Joanna in the chest and she died at the scene.

Detectives say the SUV has been recovered, but the search for the other occupants continues.

Meanwhile, Luis Francisco Barron was deported and handed over to San Diego detectives at 1:00 p.m. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. He is now booked into County Jail on one count of murder.