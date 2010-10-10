Sarah Palin sounds off at downtown fundraiser for vets running for Congress

SAN DIEGO (CNS and News 8) - Sarah Palin appeared at a fundraiser in San Diego Saturday night under extra security because of a reported death threat against her.

The former Alaska governor and Republican vice presidential candidate went on stage at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina on Harbor Island just after 8 p.m., where she introduced a senatorial candidate. and stumped for combat veterans running for Congress.

"These are candidates putting it all on the line," the former Republican vice-presidential candidate told a crowd of hundreds. "We need you now more than ever."

Palin was at the fundraiser to introduce Alaska Republican Senate candidate Joe Miller at the event, organized by the political action committee Combat Veterans for Congress that publicized former combat veterans running for Congress in the Nov. 2 election.

Tickets cost at least $300 a person, and about 500 people were expected to be at the event, called "Patriotic Gala."

Palin, who has reportedly commanded nearly $100,000 to speak at previous events, took full advantage of her podium Saturday.

"Tonight I get to say some things you can't say because I have no title, I have no uniform, I have no office," she said.

Palin praised the Tea Party movement and based the Obama administration, calling for the country's current political course to change.

"The Mama Grizzlies are growling. We are rising up on out hind legs and we're going to change course," she said. "We need that real hope. We need that real change."

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and Republican congressional candidates Nick Popaditch, who is running in the 51st District, and Michael Crimmins, who is running in the 53rd District, were among the local congressional candidates at the event.

Palin told organizers she did not want to overshadow Miller, but many of the people at the fundraiser were there to see her, the newspaper reported.

A death threat against her before the event caused organizers to beef up security.

Combat Veterans for Congress Chairman Joseph John said the group was "very concerned about her security."

Sheraton hotel manager Warren Nocon told the newspaper the hotel had planned to have security at the fundraiser even before the threat was revealed.