Police investigate SUV blast near LA-area harbor

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (AP) — Police are investigating an apparent vehicle explosion in the parking garage of a San Pedro hotel near the harbor.

Los Angeles Police Lt. John Romero says a caller reported a blast at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.

Responding officers didn't find anything initially, but a short time later a patrol officer with the Port Police discovered an SUV with broken windows in the underground garage.

Romero says the vehicle showed evidence of an explosion.

Police say there are no reports of injuries or damage to the hotel.

Surrounding streets have been shut down and police have set up a command post nearby.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.