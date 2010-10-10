Brigham Young beats San Diego State 24-21

San Diego State's quarterback Ryan Lindley, left, is sacked by BYU's Kyle Van Nay during the first half of an NCAA college football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2010. (AP Photo/George Frey)

PROVO, Utah (AP) — JJ Di Luigi rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown and Bryan Kariya ran for another 85 yards and two touchdowns as BYU avoided a 40-year low with a 24-21 win over San Diego State.

Di Luigi finished a bruising 19-play opening drive with a three-yard touchdown run as the Cougars (2-4, 1-1 Mountain West) snapped a four-game losing streak. The last time BYU lost five in a row in a single season was 1970.

Ryan Lindley threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns for San Diego State (3-2, 0-1), which came into the game ranked 24th in the nation in rushing.

BYU beat the Aztecs at their own game, holding San Diego State to minus-2 yards rushing in the first half and 53 for the game.

Kariya scored on a two-yard run late in the first quarter and a one-yard burst early in the fourth quarter to give BYU a 24-14 lead.

