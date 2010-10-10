Raiders block 2 punts in first quarter

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Raiders took less than 5 minutes to become the 10th team since the merger to block two punts in the same game.

Rock Cartwright got the first against San Diego's Mike Scifres on the opening drive when he knocked the ball rolled out of the end zone for a safety.

On the Chargers next possession, Brandon Myers laid out to block another punt. Hiram Eugene picked it up for a touchdown just 4:27 into the game.

The last team with two blocked punts in the same game was Chicago on Dec. 23, 2007, against Green Bay's Jon Ryan. The record for most blocked punts in a game since the 1970 merger is three by Detroit against Green Bay's Steve Broussard on Sept. 21, 1975.

Scifres has had three punts blocked this year after having only one in his first 102 games.

