Vt. police: Women had 77 cats living in 2 cars

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Two women have been cited for animal cruelty in Vermont after police found 77 cats living in two cars.

The Bennington Banner reports that prosecutors will consider whether to upgrade the civil citations to criminal charges against 54-year-old Regina Millard and 61-year-old Bertha Ryan, both of Troy, N.Y.

Police say one of the cats was found dead in the trunk of one of the cars Friday. Plates of food were inside and some of the cats had fecal matter matted to their fur.

Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette says the women owned two of the cats and were apparently looking for homes for the rest.

Police investigated after someone complained about seeing people sleeping in the cars with the cats.

A telephone number for a Regina Millard in Troy was not in service, and a number for a Bertha Ryan rang unanswered.

