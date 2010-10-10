Local veterans honor troops killed, hurt in Afghanistan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Local veterans honor troops killed, hurt in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - It has been nine years since the start of the war in Afghanistan. This weekend, local veterans are honoring those US troops killed or injured on the frontlines.

The San Diego veterans for peace set up the Arlington West Memorial Nght in front of the USS Midway museum in the Embarcadero.

Organizers of this weekend's memorial say we should never forget the sacrifices made by those brave soldiers who sacrificed so much to defend their country.

