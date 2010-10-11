Carlsbad beach reopened after sewage spill

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Carlsbad State Beach has reopened after testing confirmed the waters were safe following a 252,000-gallon sewage spill.

The San Diego County beach was closed from Thursday to Sunday after a concrete pipeline broke at a wastewater treatment plant and sent the sewage into a storm drain.

Authorities at the Encina Wastewater Authority say it appears the sewage didn't reach the ocean.

However, the beach remained while the water was tested.

The broken pipeline is being replaced and the work is expected to be completed by Oct. 18.

