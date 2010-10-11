Police searching for man who groped 13 year old girl

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Police are still searching for a man they say groped a 13-year-old girl in Logan Heights.

San Diego police say the man walked up to the girl in the 2900 block of Commercial Street, just after 8 p.m. Friday night.

That's when they say he groped her and ran off.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, between 25-to-30 years-old, standing six feet tall with a thin mustache.

If you have any information, call crime stoppers at 888-580-8477.