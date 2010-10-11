Man arrested but kidnapped boys still missing

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - Police have arrested a 26-year-old man they believe helped in the abduction of two young boys in Anaheim last week.

Anaheim police say David Nicholas" was picked up Sunday at his home.

They say he helped the boys' father and grandfather kidnap the boys, ages four and two, in front of their mother.

The boys are still missing.

Police are also searching for their father and grandfather.

Nicholas' bail has been set at $1 million.