Two women killed in City Heights crash identified

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - The medical examiner has identified the two young women who were killed during a crash in City Heights.

19-year-old Elizabeth Belete and 21-year-old Cassandra Lopez Robinson were driving south on interstate 15 Saturday night when their car crossed two lanes and sideswiped another car.

Both cars went down an embankment. The two women were thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The passengers in the other car were treated for minor injuries.

The CHP is still investigating the crash.

