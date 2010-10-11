Athletic trainer dies from injuries suffered in crash

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A Cardiff athletic trainer has died from injuries suffered during a fiery car crash that also killed two Cathedral Catholic high school graduates.

39-year old John Nathan Adams died from severe burns and other injuries Saturday at a hospital in Reno.

It was back on August 9th when a Ford Expedition carrying several Cathedral Catholic High graduates crashed head-on into another van just outside of Bishop.

17-year old Natalie Nield and 18-year old Amanda Post died in the crash.

19-year old Derek Thomas suffered serious burns.

The driver of the other van was also killed.