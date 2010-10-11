"Cardiff Kook" statue goes pink for breast cancer awareness

CARDIFF (CBS 8) - Pranksters have struck once again in the North County. The "Cardiff Kook" is sporting a new look for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The surfer statue has been the subject of numerous pranks over the last few months. Most recently, he was turned into a waitress. Before that, he was dressed as Zorro, complete with a cape, mask, feathered hat and sword.

Back in August, he looked more like a clown, and none of us can forget the papier mache shark that swallowed the statue whole.

In this News 8 video story, Shawn Styles has more on what the "Kook" is now trying on for size.