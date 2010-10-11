Most Wanted: Michael Anthony Marquez

DOB: 11/11/1967

Description: Hispanic male, about 5'9" tall, approximately 180 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes.

History: Marquez is wanted by State Parole Agents for violating the conditions of his parole. Marquez's conviction offense is rape with force and violence (gang rape.) Marquez is listed as a transient in San Diego.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.