Gary Crall

DOB: 08/19/1969

Description: White male, about 6'1" tall, approximately 190 lbs., with brown hair, blue eyes.

History: Crall is wanted by State Parole Agents for violating the conditions of his parole. Crall's conviction offense is criminal sexual contact with a minor. Crall is listed as a transient in San Diego.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.