Michael Wagner

DOB: 01/24/1960

Description: Black male, about 6'2" tall, approximately 160 lbs., with black hair, brown eyes.

History: Wagner is wanted by the San Diego Police Department for violating the conditions of his sex registration requirements and for two outstanding sexual assault charges. Wagner's conviction offense is lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

If you have any information in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477. Email and text messages can be sent via www.sdcrimestoppers.com. All calls, email and text messages will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to a felony arrest.