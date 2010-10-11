New information on accused school shooter

Scott Chandler stood over the lone gunman after he was tackled near the elementary school and yelled: "Why are you shooting kids?"

Investigators are aware of no known connection between a possibly mentally ill man and the Carlsbad elementary school he allegedly opened fire on, injuring two children, who were in good condition Saturday, police said.

Suspect in Carlsbad school shooting has no known ties to school

Children returning Monday to an elementary school where a gunman wounded two girls on a playground cheered and hugged construction workers who police said knocked down the shooter as he struggled to reload his gun.

CARLSBAD (CBS 8) - While students, staff and faculty at Kelly Elementary try to cope in the aftermath of a shooting, many questions still remain about the suspect.

As he sits inside the Vista Detention Center on six attempted murder counts, Brendan Liam O'Rourke, 41, isn't exactly spilling his guts to Carlsbad police detectives regarding last Friday's shooting at Kelly Elementary School.

"He kind of rambles on a little bit, but then he'll say something coherent about where he worked at, where he lived at, that kind of stuff. So we're able to extract some information from him," Carlsbad Police Department Chief Gary Morrison said.

The Oceanside man wouldn't reveal the reason for his alleged actions, which wounded two young girls when he opened fire with a revolver registered in his name.

"He actually made a comment about looking at some other schools, but he ended up (at Kelly Elementary)," Chief Morrison said.

Chief Morrison says O'Rourke, who is a telemarketer with no felony criminal history, fumbled the weapon when he tried to reload, which made it easier for him to be taken down by witnesses.

"I think because of his lack of ability to manipulate the weapon appropriately… from my understanding, when he was reloading -- it was a revolver -- it was a little more awkward to reload on the fly, so to speak, as he's running," Chief Morrison said.

Vickie Rowe Mitchell lives just below O'Rourke's apartment. She says over the past six months he had become increasingly agitated, including stomping on the floor and yelling obscenities and racial epithets.

"I felt it in my soul that man was going to do something, I felt it," she said.

Inside O'Rourke's bedroom are the words "Christians" and "To destroy". Vickie says she knows what the message means.

"'Christians Unite to Destroy'… as soon as you said that I was like, oh my God, he used to say that too. I really feel like it could have been avoided. I feel like something could have been done more," Mitchell said.

Neighbors say O'Rourke was angry because he had just received an eviction notice with a December move-out date. Also, authorities say he recently applied for a security guard's job and was denied. Records show O'Rourke has a valid license to hold that type of job.