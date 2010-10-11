Crime Stoppers targets 50 fugitive sex offenders

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The News 8 CrimeFighters are teaming up with San Diego Crime Stoppers to track down 50 wanted sex offenders in our area. All this week, Crime Stoppers is posting mug shots online as part of the Fugitive Sex Offender Roundup.

"These are people who maybe cut off their GPS bracelets, or they haven't checked in with their probation officer," San Diego Crime Stoppers Director Sally Cox said.

San Diego Crime Stoppers is using the internet to post their mug shots as part of a week-long Fugitive Sex Offender Roundup.

"Most of the people we profile do get caught or turn themselves in. A lot of the family members call in, so we're hoping to put some pressure on people and make our community safer," Cox said.

They're looking for sex offenders like 50-year-old Michael Wagner, a suspect in two outstanding sexual assaults, or transient Richard Wallace, wanted by parole agents for violating the terms of his release.

"We want to make sure they're back in compliance, doing what they're supposed to be doing. We have these laws for a reason, and we want them to be following them," Cox said.

Michael Anthony Marquez, 52, is on the list. He has a criminal history that includes gang rape. Edgardo Gracia is also wanted for violating his parole.

Crime Stoppers is offering reward money for information that leads to the arrest of any of these fugitives.

"I'm hoping to blow out our budget this month. We'll pay out as many rewards as we can. We want to see these guys back in the system, locked up, and off the streets," Cox said.