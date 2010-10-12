Adam Lambert to play it safe for Malaysia concert - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Adam Lambert to play it safe for Malaysia concert

Posted: Updated:
Adam Lambert performs during a concert following a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File) Adam Lambert performs during a concert following a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Adam Lambert pledged Tuesday to obey Malaysian government rules that forbid the flamboyant, openly gay glam rocker from kissing anyone onstage at a planned concert this week, but called it "a tough decision."

The "American Idol" runner-up, who is touring Asia, told The Associated Press in Hong Kong that his "main goal is to keep people entertained - not to make them uncomfortable." Lambert is slated to perform Thursday at a stadium in Muslim-majority Malaysia's biggest city, Kuala Lumpur.

Lambert has agreed to heed restrictions against stripping, jumping and kissing onstage, said Yuen-See Cho, a representative for concert co-organizer Sony Music Entertainment Malaysia.

"It's something I'm doing out of respect," Lambert said in an interview with the AP ahead of his Hong Kong concert. "It's just one little thing. Man kissing another man is something that government really doesn't appreciate."

"I think it's a tough decision to make, but to me, there are so many amazing fans in Malaysia that it's more important for me to be able to come and do my show there for them and entertain them and thank them for supporting me," he added.

Lambert is known to sometimes lock lips with a male musician during his concerts. At last year's American Music Awards, he also dragged a female dancer around by the ankles and had a dancer simulate oral sex on him.

The 28-year-old's planned concert has drawn objections from the opposition Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, which in the past also criticized concerts by Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne and other artists it considers to be bad role models for youngsters.

Cho of Sony Music said Lambert had "agreed to respect the guidelines that are set by the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage."

"We have shared with him in terms of what are the do's and don't's ... dressing and stuff like that."

Malaysia's Islamic opposition party claimed Lambert was advocating homosexuality, but the singer said on Twitter late Monday that his show "promotes living ANY lifestyle that includes the freedom to seek love and intimacy. Gay, straight, bi, young or old. It's all inclusive."

The party also pointed out that Lambert is known for racy performances.

Lambert's music is popular in Malaysia, and many of his fans say his sexuality doesn't bother them. Sodomy - even consensual - is punishable by 20 years in prison in Malaysia, but prosecutions are rare.

In recent years, several female Western pop stars, including Stefani and Fergie, revamped their wardrobe and avoided skimpy costumes to perform in Malaysia.

___

Associated Press writer Min Lee contributed to this report from Hong Kong.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.

  • Entertainment NewsEntertainment NewsMore>>

  • 'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    'Black Panther' tops box office for 5th straight weekend

    Sunday, March 18 2018 7:55 PM EDT2018-03-18 23:55:23 GMT
    (Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...(Marvel Studios/Disney via AP, File). FILE - This file image released by Disney and Marvel Studios' shows Chadwick Boseman in a scene from "Black Panther." “Black Panther” has become the first film since 2000’s “Avatar” to top the weekend box office fi...
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 
    "Black Panther" has become the first film since 2000's "Avatar" to top the weekend box office five straight weekends. 

  • Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey

    Sunday, March 18 2018 12:14 PM EDT2018-03-18 16:14:49 GMT
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 
    Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate. 

  • After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    After Shkreli conviction, what will happen to Wu-Tang album?

    Saturday, March 17 2018 2:14 PM EDT2018-03-17 18:14:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File). FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, Martin Shkreli talks with reporters after leaving federal court in New York. Shkreli was sentenced to seven years in prison for securities fraud last week. He owns two collectible rap...
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    Two prized and rare rap albums that once seemed unreachable to fans may now be up for auction following the criminal conviction of the albums' owner, pharmaceutical company investor Martin Shkreli. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.