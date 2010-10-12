Adam Lambert to play it safe for Malaysia concert

Adam Lambert performs during a concert following a baseball game between the Los Angeles Angels and Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Adam Lambert pledged Tuesday to obey Malaysian government rules that forbid the flamboyant, openly gay glam rocker from kissing anyone onstage at a planned concert this week, but called it "a tough decision."

The "American Idol" runner-up, who is touring Asia, told The Associated Press in Hong Kong that his "main goal is to keep people entertained - not to make them uncomfortable." Lambert is slated to perform Thursday at a stadium in Muslim-majority Malaysia's biggest city, Kuala Lumpur.

Lambert has agreed to heed restrictions against stripping, jumping and kissing onstage, said Yuen-See Cho, a representative for concert co-organizer Sony Music Entertainment Malaysia.

"It's something I'm doing out of respect," Lambert said in an interview with the AP ahead of his Hong Kong concert. "It's just one little thing. Man kissing another man is something that government really doesn't appreciate."

"I think it's a tough decision to make, but to me, there are so many amazing fans in Malaysia that it's more important for me to be able to come and do my show there for them and entertain them and thank them for supporting me," he added.

Lambert is known to sometimes lock lips with a male musician during his concerts. At last year's American Music Awards, he also dragged a female dancer around by the ankles and had a dancer simulate oral sex on him.

The 28-year-old's planned concert has drawn objections from the opposition Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party, which in the past also criticized concerts by Gwen Stefani, Avril Lavigne and other artists it considers to be bad role models for youngsters.

Cho of Sony Music said Lambert had "agreed to respect the guidelines that are set by the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Heritage."

"We have shared with him in terms of what are the do's and don't's ... dressing and stuff like that."

Malaysia's Islamic opposition party claimed Lambert was advocating homosexuality, but the singer said on Twitter late Monday that his show "promotes living ANY lifestyle that includes the freedom to seek love and intimacy. Gay, straight, bi, young or old. It's all inclusive."

The party also pointed out that Lambert is known for racy performances.

Lambert's music is popular in Malaysia, and many of his fans say his sexuality doesn't bother them. Sodomy - even consensual - is punishable by 20 years in prison in Malaysia, but prosecutions are rare.

In recent years, several female Western pop stars, including Stefani and Fergie, revamped their wardrobe and avoided skimpy costumes to perform in Malaysia.

___

Associated Press writer Min Lee contributed to this report from Hong Kong.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.