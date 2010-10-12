$300K of meth and cocaine found at Calif. border

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Border patrol agents busted a suspected drug smuggler after discovering nearly $300,000 in cocaine and methamphetamine hidden in a car bumper at a checkpoint near Pine Valley in San Diego County.

The driver, a 29-year-old Mexican national, was traveling into the United States via Interstate 8 on Sunday morning. Agents became suspicious after he began behaving nervously at the checkpoint.

A K-9 team was brought in, and detected drugs in the white Ford Taurus. In a fuller inspection, agents discovered two secret compartments built into the front bumper, stuffed with nearly 18 pounds of cocaine and 6.5 pounds of methamphetamine.

The driver was placed under arrest and the drugs were confiscated.

Copyright 2010 The Associated Press.