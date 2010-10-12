SD fire-rescue ladder truck gets stuck in trench

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A San Diego fire truck is out of service this morning after getting stuck in a trench near Alvarado hospital.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. last night on the 6300 block of Alvarado Road.

Engine 10 was returning from a medical call when it drove over a steel plate covering an open trench.

The rear wheels of the 70,000 pound engine were too much for the plate and it gave way.

Four crewmembers were on board when it happened. No one was hurt and the truck was freed about an hour later.

Fire-rescue says there was some damage to the exhaust. They're investigating to see whether the wrong type of plate was used to cover the trench.