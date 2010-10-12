Two small quakes rattle near Julian

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - A pair of small earthquakes hit near Julian overnight.

The first was a magnitude 3.2, eight miles south of Julian. Then, a 1.9 aftershock hit minutes later.

A moderate 4.2 quake also hit Baja California, centered 35 miles southeast of Mexicali.

The quake hit at 8 p.m. and was felt by people across San Diego County.

No word of injuries or damage.