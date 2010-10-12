SDUSD to consider resolution to protect LGBT students - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (CBS 8) - San Diego Unified will consider adopting a resolution to support a safe learning environment for gay students Tuesday.

This comes after several teens nationwide committed suicide after reportedly being bullied at school.

In this News 8 video story, Rekha Muddaraj reports on some of the incidents that prompted the school board to take action.

