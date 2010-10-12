SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County residents have less than a week to register to vote in the Nov. 2 general election, Registrar of Voters Deborah Seiler said Tuesday.



Registration forms must be postmarked or delivered to the Registrar of Voters no later than 8 p.m. on Oct. 18.



The forms are available at the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa, post offices, public libraries, Department of Motor Vehicle locations and online at www.sdvote.com.



An application for a mail-in ballot must be received by the Registrar by Oct. 26.